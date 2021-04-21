UAMS raises $350,000+ during fourth annual Day of Giving

In addition to monetary donations, donors dropped off food and supplies at the Freeway Medical Tower for the Stocked & Reddie food pantry. Many left heartfelt, handwritten notes of support for UAMS’ front-line health care heroes. (Photo Courtesy: UAMS)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) announced Wednesday their Day of Giving event on April 14 raised $352,933.

UAMS officials say the Day of Giving has been the health sciences university’s largest single-day philanthropic event.

“Every year I am humbled by the outpouring of support from our donors on the Day of Giving, but this year is special,” said UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson, M.D., MBA. “Despite all of the hardships over the past year, our donors came out in force to support UAMS. Not only that, they showed up to fill our food pantry and to share notes of encouragement for our front-line caregivers. That profound commitment makes a difference every day to further our mission in research, education and clinical care.”

This year, donors made gifts online and on the phone. Donations, food and supplies were also dropped off at Freeway Medical Tower for the Stocked & Reddie food pantry. There was also a collection of handwritten notes for UAMS’ front-line health care workers.

Patterson made the first official donation at 6 a.m. on April 14.

Officials say they received gifts from 684 donors, with 316 food pantry items donated and 171 notes and cards.

According to UAMS, all money raised will support the various programs, colleges or institutes selected by the donors, with the gift designations spread across areas of patient care, education and research.

Officials say state funding is a small fraction of their $1.5 billion annual budget and they rely on donations in Arkansas and beyond.