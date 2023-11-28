LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A study by two Arkansas health care providers has been approved for $17.5 million to study and reduce prenatal health issues.

The study by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the Community Health Centers of Arkansas comes in the face of troubling statistics. According to study authors, Arkansas is ranked worst for both maternal health and food insecurity and has the third highest infant mortality rate of U.S. states.

An additional issue in Arkansas maternal health is overweight mothers. Statistics show Arkansas has the second highest rate of obesity among women in the country, with approximately 65% of women in Arkansas being overweight when they become pregnant. This leads to health complications, including complications during pregnancy, according to study authors.

The study will examine two methods of intervention in maternal health: Enhanced Standard of Care and Delivering HOPE

ESoC provides weight gain counseling for pregnant women, as well as helping them sign up for WIC and SNAP benefits and other food programs.

Delivering HOPE includes the same practices as ESoC but also includes grocery delivery of healthy foods to participants’ homes.

The study will include determining the health of mothers in rural and low-income areas. Authors stated that pregnant women living in rural and low-income areas have worse outcomes due in part to more challenging social conditions for health, such as higher rates of food insecurity and lack of transportation access to healthy food.

The Community Health Centers of Arkansas participation in the study was due to it having health centers throughout the state, including federally funded health centers in rural and low-income areas.

Funding was provided by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Instituteas part of an $80.5 million national package announced Tuesday.