UAMS Cancer Institute joins KIYATEC clinical study of test to predict pre-treatment, patient-specific response to ovarian cancer drugs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – KIYATEC, Inc. today announced that the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has joined the growing roster of institutions participating in its 3D-PREDICT clinical study to validate the company’s test as a patient-specific predictor of response to recommended drug therapies for patients with ovarian cancer.

“Ovarian cancer patients and clinicians do not have the luxury of time to experiment with drug therapies they don’t know will work, so we developed our investigational ovarian cancer drug response profile to help optimize therapeutic decision-making over the course of the disease,” said Matthew Gevaert, CEO of KIYATEC. “We are delighted to welcome UAMS to the 3D-PREDICT study as we endeavor to deliver on the promise of pre-treatment, patient-specific drug response profiling for ovarian cancer.”

3D-PREDICT is a prospective, open-label, non-interventional study to validate KIYATEC’s ovarian cancer drug response profile, which leverages the company’s ex vivo 3D cell culture technology platform to assess pre-treatment, patient-specific response to a panel of 11 drugs most commonly used to treat patients with newly diagnosed or recurrent ovarian cancer. Details on the study can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03561207.

“The Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute is proud to offer 3D-PREDICT to our ovarian cancer patients. It is our hope that this trial will help develop a method to assist us in determining which drugs will most benefit individual patients and get them on the most effective treatment as quickly as possible,” said Michael Birrer, M.D., Ph.D., vice chancellor and director of the Cancer Institute.

KIYATEC leverages its proprietary ex vivo 3D cell culture technology platforms to accurately model and predict response to approved and investigational cancer drugs targeting a spectrum of solid tumors. The company’s Clinical Services business is currently engaged in the validation of clinical assays as well as investigator-initiated studies in ovarian cancer, breast cancer, glioblastoma and rare tumors, in its CLIA-certified laboratory. The company’s Drug Development Services business works in partnership with leading biopharmaceutical companies to unlock response dynamics for their investigational drug candidates across the majority of solid tumor types.