October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and many Arkansans have their own stories of tragedy and triumph in their battles against the devasting condition.

Joan Hall said a routine mammogram in late 2013 revealed a spot, which doctors told her to keep a watch on and then come back in six months. Doctors were still concerned, and a biopsy led to a cancer diagnosis in early 2014.

Hall was able to have surgery and remove her cancer, and more than eight years later she still credits regular mammograms with her successful outcome.

For more information on breast cancer screening and treatment services around the state, please visit Healthy.Arkansas.gov.