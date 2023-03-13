Lauren Miller, owner of Right at Home, stopped by Arkansas Today to talk about caring and supporting an older loved one with dementia.

Right at Home provides in-home care options for seniors and adults with disabilities, according to the business website.

Miller explained that caring for someone with dementia can be difficult and draining because the disease affects a person’s memory, thinking, behavior and their ability to complete everyday tasks.

She added that there are ways to enhance that person’s quality of life, including focusing on ability, helping with wellbeing and assisting with recognition and orientation.

Right at Home offers a guide that gives practical tips for those who may struggle with managing a loved one’s care.

To download the guide, Supporting Loved Ones With Dementia or Cognitive Change, visit, RightatHome.net. If you want to schedule a consultation, call 501-673-3166.