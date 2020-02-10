Researchers: Eating out, getting food to go may expose you to toxic chemicals

(WCNC)- Researchers found that eating out or getting food to go may expose you to a group of toxic chemicals that could have a big impact on your health.

They are called PFA’s or Forever Chemicals.

High exposure to them has been linked to serious health problems like an increased risk of cancer, obesity, high cholesterol and learning delays in some babies and children.

You will find them in surfaces of some non-stick pans, in the lining of typical take-out containers and pizza boxes.

They are used to keep grease from seeping through.

“We don’t know how much of our individual exposure comes from food packaging exactly, but what this study did show is that people who cooked at home more had lower levels of PFAs in their blood than people that ate out more frequently,” says Kevin Loria with Consumer Reports.

Some ways to limit your exposure to these chemicals is to eat more fresh food.

If you have food in a to-go box, take it out.

Also, don’t store or reheat the food in the containers they came in.

