LITTLE ROCK, Ark – More than 78,000 children in Arkansas are headed into Christmas without medical coverage this year.

Over the summer, the federal government started rolling back on the number of people receiving Medicaid, and in Arkansas, some say the process has been far from joyful.

“It’s terrible as a sister when you know that it could have been avoided this whole time,” Naomi Smith whose sister was dropped from her secondary medical insurance, said.

Christmas as a 10-year-old should be full of magic, hoping to catch a glimpse of St. Nick under the twinkling lights. This year though, Scarlett Smith is asking for something much bigger than a favorite toy.

“We found out at six weeks that she had Cystic Fibrosis,” Naomi Smith said.

Scarlett is one of 78,506 kids in Arkansas who have been dropped from Medicaid in the last year.

Up until now, the Smiths used the funds to help supplement the cost of lifesaving medication. Without it, some meds cost $7,000.

In a letter to the Governor’s Office, the U.S. Health and Human Service Department said Arkansas is one of nine states with the largest number of children dropped.

The letter asked Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to take a second look at the unwinding process, ensuring no child gets dropped due to “red tape.”

“It’s a mystery,” Elizabeth Richardson Center Executive Director Kim Allen said.

Allen works with disabled adults in northwest Arkansas. She said much like the state’s children, her clients are being left in the dark.

“We have people that we have served for 15 to 20 years, and suddenly [they’re being] dropped off Medicaid,” Allen said.

With no changes to income, housing, or diagnosis, the question becomes why?

“It seems like you’re going down rabbit holes, because you talk to one person and they tell you this, and then you talk to someone else and they tell you something else to do,” Allen said. “Then you get a letter telling you you were terminated for information that you didn’t provide, and you weren’t even told you needed it and it has not been needed in the past.”

Allen said it’s a constant cycle of he said, she said.

She said she recognizes DHS has its hands full but is hoping for a more streamlined process with open communication in the next year.

In a post on X, Sanders said the letter from the federal government was a “politically motivated PR stunt,” and said Arkansas never received notification to pause the unwinding process.

Sanders goes on to say the state is following state and federal laws.

Still, some in Arkansas are hoping for a Christmas miracle.

“It’s so sad to see her being sick from all of this,” said Naomi Smith. “There’s nothing she can do, she’s 10 years old. She can’t afford this, let alone can we, so it’s just sad to know that other kids are going through this too.”

KARK 4 News reached out to DHS Wednesday afternoon to get an update on the unwinding process as well as how it works and are waiting for a response.