Know the signs of heat related problems

July 20, 2019 — During extremely hot and humid weather, your body’s ability to cool itself is challenged.

When the body heats too rapidly to cool itself properly, or when too much fluid or salt is lost through dehydration or sweating, body temperature rises and you or someone you care about may experience a heat-related illness.

It is important to know the symptoms of excessive heat exposure and the appropriate responses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides a list of warning signs and symptoms of heat illness, and recommended first aid steps.

