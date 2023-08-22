Many people are sitting at a desk throughout the day, which can take a toll on the body.

Whitney Gorsegner with the engineering firm Garver joined Arkansas Today to share some simple, but effective exercises to practice while sitting at a desk.

Stretching your back, shoulders and legs can help with movement for those who have been sitting for a long period of time. Great posture while sitting can also help with reducing pain while sitting.

Watch the video above to see the different exercises that can promote workplace wellness.