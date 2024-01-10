LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Some Arkansas patients are scrambling after a major Natural State healthcare provider and an insurance company parted ways in a disagreement over rates.

Baptist Health and insurance provider United Healthcare both have announced that as of Jan. 1, they no longer share an in-network agreement. Both companies cited being unable to reach mutually agreed-upon reimbursement rates for services.

Serena Martinez, who is insured with United Healthcare, said she is “pretty heartbroken” over the dispute.

Martinez said without coverage for Baptist Health services and providers like her OBGYN, someone she said she has been going to for at least five years, it will be challenging.

“We have been monitoring a cyst that I had for a while so they do ultrasounds and just watch it and we have discussed surgeries,” she said.

Martinez said she has already had to cancel an appointment since the dispute.

“I love my doctor. I can feel that I can open up to her about everything for me that’s hard to come by,” she said.

Martinez’s husband Jonathan Martinez said the change will be difficult for everyone.

“While she was there we felt like the doctors were connected with our faith,” Martinez said.

A Baptist Health spokesperson said the hospital has been transparent about the challenges in its negotiations with United Healthcare.

“These challenges are largely driven by Arkansas hospitals having the lowest overall reimbursements rates in the nation by a significant margin,” the spokesperson said. “The unprecedented rise in costs such as wages, supplies, and pharmaceuticals that occurred post-pandemic meant that we could no longer accept nationally-low reimbursement rates and sustainably deliver high-quality health care for the communities we serve.”

United Healthcare has also shared statement on its website.

“Baptist’s demands for double-digit price hikes are neither affordable nor sustainable for families and employers across Arkansas,” the statement read.

The Baptist spokesperson countered those claims, saying United’s allegations are “misleading and negative” and added that the current offer to United is below the national average and less than the amounts being paid to other hospitals.

United said it will remain open to discussion with Baptist Health.

As the back and forth continues, the Martinezs said they are praying for a good outcome.

“I would say to find a doctor that I love just as much as the doctor I have now, or they settle this,” Martinez said.