LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – April is National Donate Life month, a campaign designed to raise awareness about donation and encourage Americans to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors.

Around 9-12 people die every day while waiting for an organ transplant, but you can help change that.

There are currently 106,000 people currently on the wait list and one Arkansas woman is proof that you can truly give someone a second chance at life.

For Tara Farris, a liver transplant recipient, it all started as an itch, but turned into a diagnosis she never expected.

“I started itching a lot. The palms of my hands, the bottoms of my feet,” Farris explained. “By that time, I had stage 3 liver disease”

After blood tests and many trips to the doctor, she was told she would eventually need a liver transplant.

Six years later she was put on the list in January, and in September she received the news she was waiting for.

“I got the call at 10 in the morning and within 12 hours I was in transplant.”

The procedure went well, and she is forever grateful for her donor; for what she calls a second chance at life.

“It was very surprising how easy it went for me,” Farris enthused. “I’m thankful, I’m very thankful. I thank my donor every day to be here”

At UAMS they see the life-saving impact that donors can make every day.

“Here at UAMS we have an organ donor ICU,” Dr. Julius Balogh of UAMS explained. “We transfer donors from all over the state.”

You can sign up to donate with your driver’s license or through ARORA. Regardless of how you choose to sign up, you will save a life.

For donation recipients like Farris, your donation could mean the difference between life or death. “It means the world to me. I don’t know if I would be able to thank that family enough, I owe them everything.”

Anyone is eligible to donate – to sign up, visit Donate Life America or ARORA online.