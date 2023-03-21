Taking care of your mental health needs is important and it is a topic to openly discuss and seek help if needed.

Kristen Krauss with Baptist Health stopped by Arkansas Today to talk about perinatal mental health and important facts to know. She is a licensed professional counselor and is listed as a provider with Postpartum Support International.

Perinatal mental health refers to a woman’s mental status from pregnancy to first year postpartum. Krauss said that 1 in 5-7 women have a perinatal mood and anxiety disorder. She added that 1 in 10 men can also experience depression.

Anyone dealing with this disorder is encouraged to contact a trusted provider or a therapist specializing in postpartum support.

For more information on seeking help dealing with postpartum support, visit Postpartum.net.