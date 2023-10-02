LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Breast cancer is the most common cancer for women in Arkansas, and a local event is promoting early detection to help save lives.

CARTI is bringing back its Mammos & Muffins cancer screening clinics throughout October, which is also Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr. Stacy Smith-Foley, a breast imaging specialist at the breast center at CARTI, joined Arkansas Today to talk about the screenings.

A Mammos & Muffins will be held in Russellville, North Little Rock, Little Rock and Pine Bluff on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The dates are listed below:

Russellville – Oct. 2-7

North Little Rock – Oct. 9-14

Little Rock – Oct. 16-21

Pine Bluff – Oct. 23-28

CARTI is also providing a breast health support group that will educate attendees on general breast health and wellness Saturday, Oct. 6.

Anyone looking to be a part of the group can meet at CARTI Breast Center lobby in Little Rock at 1 p.m.