Deborah Shamlin was diagnosed with breast cancer just as the COVID-19 pandemic began, making her one of the nearly 1,800 patients in Arkansas to get that news every year.

In an interview from Arkansas Today, Shamlin credited an aggressive approach to therapy with her successful fight against the disease.

With almost 30 years of experience as a nurse, she was very familiar with cancer and its many forms and hoped the aggressive treatment her team from CARTI used would lead to her being cancer-free.

Shamlin also stressed the importance of regular preventative care, including self-exams and mammograms.

To see more information on breast health treatment offered by CARTI, head to CARTI.com.