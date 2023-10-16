LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Making time for annual mammogram screenings can lead to early detection and could essentially save a life, especially for one breast cancer survivor.

Breast cancer survivor Elizabeth Kirk and Dr. Stacy Smith-Foley with The Breast Center at CARTI joined Arkansas Today to talk about how timely screenings and early detection could benefit women in the long run.

Kirk said that she went in for routine annual mammograms at CARTI. During one of her screenings, Kirk said that Dr. Smith-Foley suggested a biopsy, which led to Kirk’s cancer diagnosis.

Smith-Foley stressed the importance of making time for the best chance of survival. She said that some patients can avoid a mastectomy and chemotherapy with early detection.

CARTI will be providing screenings at their Mammos and Muffins events throughout October. Appointments can be scheduled online at CARTI.com or by calling 501-537-MAMO.