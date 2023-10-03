LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As flu season begins, Baptist Health officials will soon offer free flu shots across central Arkansas.

The Baptist Health Community Outreach is offering the flu shots in October for anyone 12 years old and older at locations in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Jacksonville, Lonoke and Stuttgart.

The dates for each location is listed below:

Little Rock

Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to noon at East Little Rock Community Center, 2500 East 6th Street

Monday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon at Immerse Arkansas, 5300 Asher Avenue

Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Center, a ministry of Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 North Shackleford Road

Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at West Central Community Center, 8616 Colonel Glenn Road

Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Mosaic Church of Central Arkansas, 6221 Colonel Glenn Road

Thursday, Oct. 19, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road

Friday, Oct. 20, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Jericho Way, 3000 Springer Boulevard

Monday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon at Immerse Arkansas, 5300 Asher Avenue

Tuesday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Center, a ministry of Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 N. Shackleford Road

Thursday, Oct. 26, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Dunbar Community Center, 1001 West 16th Street

North Little Rock

Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at Patrick Henry Hays Senior Center, 401 West Pershing Boulevard

Jacksonville

Thursday, Oct. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Nixon Library, 703 West Main Street

Stuttgart

Thursday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stuttgart Public Library, 2002 S. Buerkle Street

Lonoke

Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Lonoke Community Center, 1355 West Front Street

Children between the ages of 6 months and 11 years old will not be able to receive a flu shot at the clinics listed above, but shots will also be available at Baptist Health’s primary care and urgent care clinics across the state.

For more information on flu shots, as well as other tips on staying healthy during flu season, head to Baptist-Health.com/FluShot.