LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The former Drew Memorial Health System in Monticello is now the Baptist Health Medical Center – Drew County.

The change-over was marked by a ribbon cutting Monday morning.

The Monticello operation is the 12th Baptist Health hospital and has approximately 300 employees. The 60-bed facility offers services, including a cancer and infusion center, emergency department, wound center, rehab and respiratory therapy, women’s services, a sleep center, radiology and laboratory, clinics, and home health service.

“This is an energizing day for our physicians, caregivers and the entire community,” Scott Barrilleaux, Baptist Health Medical Center-Drew County president, said. “Combining forces with the outstanding reputation of the Baptist Health team will complement the quality of care this area has come to expect.”

Baptist Health had announced in October that it would begin managing the health system’s general operations until the official acquisition in December. Baptist Health added Drew Memorial Health System by subleasing its assets and assuming its operations.