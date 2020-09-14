Arkansas Urology hosts 16th annual Kickoff to Men’s Health event

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Arkansas Urology is increasing awareness with their 16th annual Kickoff to Men’s Health event.

The events will be in Pine Bluff, El Dorado, North Little Rock and Bentonville.

The Pine Bluff event is on Tuesday, September 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Arkansas Urology’s Pine Bluff campus on West 40th.

The El Dorado event is Monday, September 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Arkansas Urology’s El Dorado campus on North Newton Avenue.

The North Little Rock event is Thursday, September 24 from 5-8 p.m. at Arkansas Urology’s North Little Rock campus on Stockton Drive.

The Bentonville event is Monday, September 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Arkansas Urology’s Bentonville campus on South East Macy Road.

In the past 16 years, officials with Arkansas Urology estimates they have screened more than 4,500 men. Of those screenings, more than 1,100 were diagnosed with an enlarged prostate and more than 300 men tested positive for prostate-specific antigen.

Prostate cancer is diagnosed about every two minutes in the U.S.

Other than skin cancer, it is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among men.

According to officials, approximately 2,000 Arkansans learn they have prostate cancer and more than 300 will die from the disease.

Officials say early detection of the disease significantly increases the chance of survival.

Each man will receive a free prostate cancer men’s health screening, including a combination PSA-DRE prostate exam and testosterone exam.

Arkansas Urology officials say they are taking proper precautions for this year’s Kickoff to Men’s Health events in regards to COVID-19. Officials say when the patient pulls into the parking lot, they will be screened for COVID-19 by taking their temperature and answering a questionnaire while they are still in the car. Staff will check each patient via the online patient portal. Patients will stay in their car until they are told to come in.

To schedule a free prostate screening, call 501-320-9122.

For more information, click here.

LATEST POSTS: