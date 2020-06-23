Arkansas Minority Health Commission announces sponsorship recipients

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Researchers at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and the University of Mississippi are warning in the first study of its kind that CBD supplements in high doses can be harmful to the gut microbiome.

The study, “Potential Probiotic or Trigger of Gut Inflammation – the Janus-Faced Nature of Cannabidiol-Rich Cannabis Extract,” is published in the Journal of Dietary Supplements. While sales of cannabidiol (CBD) have skyrocketed, little is known about its potential side effects, said UAMS’ Igor Koturbash, M.D., Ph.D., the study’s senior author and principal investigator.