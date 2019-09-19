Arkansas Children’s and Jefferson Regional announce expansion of services to improve child health

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (News Release)- Arkansas Children’s, in association with Jefferson Regional, made a historic announcement today to advance pediatric care in Jefferson County and South Arkansas. Together, Arkansas Children’s and Jefferson Regional will establish a new pediatric clinic on the campus of Jefferson Regional in Pine Bluff. The pediatric clinic will provide care close to home for families in Southeast Arkansas, including preventative care, developmental screenings, community resources and health education.

Early planning estimates that the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Pine Bluff Clinic will be an approximately 9,700 square-foot facility with 15 outpatient exam rooms staffed by pediatric providers. The physicians will also provide frontline care to newborns delivered at Jefferson Regional. The new clinic requires a $17.5 million dollar investment to cover the construction and operation over its first 5 years.

“In association with Jefferson Regional and the Pine Bluff medical community, Arkansas Children’s is excited to establish a new clinic and expand care for families in the Southeast Arkansas Region,” said Marcy Doderer, FACHE, president and CEO of Arkansas Children’s. “Our collaboration with Jefferson Regional through the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Nursery Alliance, along with this new pediatric clinic, helps us deliver on our promise to provide unprecedented child health for children in our state. Arkansas Children’s Hospital Pine Bluff Clinic will provide families with the ability to manage wellness checkups, reduce emergency care costs and receive care close to home.”

“Jefferson Regional provides vital healthcare to the southeast region of Arkansas,” said Brian Thomas, president and CEO of Jefferson Regional. “This collaboration with Arkansas Children’s will assist us with ensuring long-term stability with pediatricians to continue providing the children of this region with excellent care.”

Today, Arkansas Children’s announced the public phase of the Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow, a bold $250 million campaign designed to support the promise of unprecedented child health, defined and delivered, for children in Arkansas. The expansion of services through the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Pine Bluff Clinic is the first announcement in a week-long series to publicly launch the Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow. Over the next week, Arkansas Children’s will continue to announce plans to expand statewide clinics and launch innovative health solutions to advance child health in Arkansas.

Philanthropic Investment

Thanks to the support of the Pine Bluff community and donors across the region, more than $6 million in philanthropic investment has been secured for the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Pine Bluff Clinic.

Capital and operational gifts include a $3 million gift from the estate of Merle and Deloris Peterson of Dumas. The Peterson Trust named Arkansas Children’s as a beneficiary of the estate, providing support for the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Pine Bluff Clinic. Merle and Deloris were longtime supporters of Arkansas Children’s and members of the Ruth Olive Beall Society, a group of supporters who have designated Arkansas Children’s in their estate.

Additionally, an anonymous donor from outside the state gave a $1 million gift to support the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Pine Bluff Clinic. More than a dozen statewide supporters have collectively given more than $2 million including statewide volunteer group Circle of Friends, the Kline Family Foundation, and Arkansas Children’s Foundation board members and Pine Bluff natives Jason LaFrance and his wife Cassie, Charlie Whiteside and his wife Cappy, and Jennifer Buckner Schueck. Charlie Whiteside and his wife Cappy will also serve as the 2019 chairs for the Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow.

Arkansas Children’s invites the public to make a gift to support statewide initiatives that help deliver on the promise of a healthier tomorrow for the children of Arkansas. Visit http://giving.archildrens.org or call 888.880.7491.

Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow

By most national measures, Arkansas is one of the least healthy states ranking 40 out of 50 states in overall child health and well-being. Arkansas Children’s envisions a healthier tomorrow for all 710,000 children in Arkansas—for both longtime patients and the children who will never walk through the doors of Arkansas Children’s.

Since 2015, the Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow has secured more than $200 million in gifts toward a $250 million goal: