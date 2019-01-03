10th Reported Flu Death of Season in Arkansas

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Five more flu deaths have been reported this season in Arkansas, bringing the total flu deaths to ten, according to the CDC.

The latest Arkansas Health Department report states that two victims were 65+, two were in between the ages of 45-64, and one pediatric death was reported in Dec.

The CDC has reported a total of eleven pediatric deaths nationwide this season.

Since September 30, over 2,300 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers. In week 52, 52 counties reported influenza cases. The majority of reports came from Garland, Benton, Sebastian, Pulaski, Washington, Faulkner, Criaghead, Jefferson, Franklin, and Johnson.

Among flu antigen tests that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types, 73 percent were influenza A, and 27 percent were influenza B.

Read more details from this week's flu report.