LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The FBI is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who agents believe to be in the central Arkansas area.

According to a spokesperson with the bureau’s Little Rock field office, 26-year-old De’untae’ Diggs is wanted by agents for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Diggs and nine others are facing charges in a scheme to defraud Bank of America through the use of unemployment debit cards that resulted in almost $2 million in losses in multiple states, according to federal court documents.

The agents described Diggs as standing 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 235 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The FBI is asking anyone with any information on the whereabouts of De’untae’ Diggs to call the Little Rock field office at 501-221-9100.