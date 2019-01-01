Have a nonalcoholic New Year's Eve

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

—Midnight toasts are a festive way to ring in the new year. But that doesn't mean your celebration has to center around alcohol.

Whether you're out on the town or enjoying a quiet evening at home, there are plenty of reasons why you might decide to go alcohol-free.

After weeks of holiday indulgences, you could simply feel ready to take a break from all the rich food and drink. Or maybe it's your turn to be the designated driver.

And if you're thinking about building healthier habits in 2019, you might start by passing on alcohol.

Cutting out drinks is a good way to curb calorie intake to help reach weight-loss goals or maintain a healthy weight. It may also lower your risk for certain cancers, such as breast, colon, rectal, liver, and head and neck cancers.

Best of all, there are plenty of delicious alternatives to alcoholic drinks. Here are a few alcohol-free ideas to make your beverages feel festive tonight—and on other occasions throughout the coming year: