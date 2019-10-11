Harding University presents Homecoming musical ‘Matilda’

SEARCY, Ark. (News Release) — The Harding University departments of theatre and music will present the annual Homecoming musical Oct. 18-19 at 8 p.m. in Benson Auditorium. This year’s production is “Matilda,” with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and book by Dennis Kelly. Orchestrations and additional music is by Chris Nightingale.

Based on Roald Dahl’s 1988 children’s novel, Matilda tells the story of a spunky 5-year-old girl who loves to read and often uses her wild imagination to craft stories in an effort to find refuge from a life where she’s often told she’s too little to make a difference.

“There are few things that bring me more joy than celebrating children and the magic of musical theatre. So when this musical based on Roald Dahl’s classic book became available, I wanted to share it with others,” said director Dottie Frye. “It fits who we are here at Harding. It prizes education, intelligence, loyalty and the power of love. It stands up to bullies, abusers and those who place greed above people. It shows that children are the hope for the future and that fairness really does matter. It celebrates the reality that faith, hope and love can overcome any size obstacle.”

There will be a live, 13-piece orchestra led by Dr. Andrew Cook to perform the score including “Miracle,” “This Little Girl,” and “When I Grow Up.”

“Matilda” is presented through special arrangement with, and all authorized performance materials supplied by Music Theatre International.

Tickets can be purchased for $18 or $20 at hardingtickets.com, the alumni and ticket office in the David B. Burks American Heritage Building or at the door. Tickets at the door will be $20. Immediately following the musical, join the cast for a meet and greet in the student center. For more information, contact the alumni and ticket office at 501-279-4276.

In addition to the annual musical, there will be several other Homecoming activities on campus.