Hard Rock Casino CEO meets in Russellville

A packed house at the Hughes Community Center in Russellville Tuesday night.

Many people hoping a casino could bring luck to Pope County.

John Edwards in Pope County says, “Well we need a little bit more entertainment around here. There is not a lot to really do like that. We have to drive hours away and it’s something I think everyone would look forward too.”

CEO for Warner Gaming Bill Warner showed a presentation about the benefits Hard Rock could bring to the area and says the company stands out from the other 4 casino vendors.

The Hard Rock Casino CEO Bill Warner says, “When you look at brand it matters in the way that people buy things. Brands matter in the way people visit properties. In entertainment and resort environment the Hard Rock stands as tall as any.”

A Facebook group with almost 6,000 members known as the Pope County Majority showing their support through these shirts and buttons.

The group says a casino would help in several ways.

“Economic benefits for Pope County would be amazing. The jobs that the casino resort would bring in for us,” says Michele Trent the Team Captain for Pope County majority

So what’s keeping people from raising the bet?

In November voters passed a ordinance that would require a letter of support from County Judge Ben Cross to endorse a casino proposal.

Now many people and those 5 vendors are just waiting to see how things play out.

Warner says,“I think the County leaders want to create a process where they can select in the event they people support where they can select the casino operator and we hope we get a fair shot at pitching our story.”

“I would like to Judge Cross sign the letter in support of the best resort casino for Pope County and to get the bell rolling,” says Trent.