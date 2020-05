With plenty of time for binge-watching during quarantine, TV viewers became obsessed with "Tiger King," the Netflix docu-series that followed big cat owners - some of whom are not portrayed in the best light. One subject, Carole Baskin, hasn't done any press to promote the documentary — until she was tricked into doing an interview by a couple of YouTubers.

The YouTubers, Josh Pieters and Archie Manners, have tricked several U.K. celebrities into doing fake interviews. "However, we wanted to see how far this could go - Tiger King's success made Carole Baskin a global icon, but she famously wasn't giving any interviews," Archie Manners told CBS News. "So we wanted to see if we could trick the one person nobody had managed to speak to."