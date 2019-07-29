Gunman steals $1700 from Little Rock Sonic, orders workers into freezer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man armed with a gun walked into a local Sonic restaurant at closing time early Monday morning and stole more than $1,700.

That’s according to a Little Rock Police Department report that states it happened shortly after midnight in the 8100 block of Geyer Springs Road.

A worker told officers he was counting cash when the suspect came to the door jiggling change and he thought he wanted to buy something. Before he could get to the door, the suspect walked inside and pointed a handgun at the worker.

Two other workers were there at the time and police say the gunman ordered them all to get into the freezer. A fourth worker who had been emptying the trash had been unaware there was a robbery, the report stated.