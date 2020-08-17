Group working to make nursing home residents feel less isolated

CABOT, Ark.—As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, many in nursing homes are feeling isolated.

One Facebook group is working to change that nationwide.

The group is called “Caregivers for Compromise because isolation kills too!”

We sat down with a woman in Cabot who says caregivers across the country are writing to elected officials, hoping to scale back on some of the guidelines required for in-person visitation.

“It’s devastating. People do not realize we have never been through anything like this in our time,” says Janet Caldwell, a member of the Facebook group.

Caldwell’s mother, Annie Kynich, is 85 years old and has been in a Cabot nursing home since 2019.

Kynich says she hasn’t seen her family since March.

“Very isolated here– somedays I don’t see anyone except the people who work here,” said Kynich.

Caldwell says she lays awake most nights thinking of Kynich who is alone.

“My biggest fear is my mother will pass without me at her bedside– that’s not the way it’s supposed to be,” said Caldwell.

Caldwell says she and thousands of others belong to the Facebook Page called, ‘Caregivers for Compromise—because isolation kills too.’

She says members in the group are writing to elected officials with the goal of making it easier to see their loved ones.

“There’s maybe been like a small response to it like ‘thank you we’ve received your letter,” said Caldwell.

Caldwell says the group’s goal is to get one person per family who would be allowed in and out of their loved one’s room. She says they would abide by the same guidelines as the nursing home employees.

The Arkansas Department of Health says in person visitation is allowed at nursing homes, but there is a lengthy list of requirement that the facility and visitor must meet before that can happen.

One of the requirements mandates that facility’s suspend all visitation for 28 days if anyone in the nursing home tests positive for COVID-19.

Caldwell says she feels the guidelines are too strict and hopes elected officials can come up with a better solution.

“We want to compromise because isolation also kills,” said Caldwell.

Members of the Facebook group say if they were allowed to come and go as they please, they would be willing to wear PPE, go through training, and mandatory tests.

If you’d like to read all the guidelines the state has put in place for nursing homes, visit: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/images/uploads/pdf/LTC_Visitation_07222020_updated.pdf