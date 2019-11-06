Group for female veterans in Arkansas: Vet-to-Vet Cafe for Women

CABOT, Ark.- A local foundation is reaching out to women veterans in Arkansas, saying they’re underappreciated and underrepresented.

It’s offering them time for coffee, comradery and chance to chat with one another.

The Birdwell Foundation is organizing the once-a-month events called vet-to-vet cafe for women, where women who’ve served in the america’s armed forces can get together.

“The woman’s role in the military has changed greatly over the last few decades,” Paul Hill of the Birdwell foundation said. “The support agencies have not caught up- a lot of our historic groups that have supported veterans, aren’t always as friendly to the female veteran.”

Groups will be at two locations- in Cabot, at Grinds Coffee House on the first Saturday of every month and in Searcy at Savor + Sip, the 3rd Saturday of every month- both at 9 a.m.

The outreach for women is just a facet of the foundation, which offers support to all veterans. Their slogan is “no one heals alone,” of course, referring to the struggles our veterans face after returning to civilian life.