‘Grinch’ follows delivery truck drivers, steals packages 

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – It’s that time of year again when thieves hit unsuspecting victims. Police in Russellville say the real life Grinch is taking matters into their own hands.

The Russellville Police Department is warning homeowners porch pirates are on the prowl.

On Facebook, they sent out a warning telling people to be on the look out. The suspect is following delivery truck drivers. When the drop is made, the suspects return a few minutes later to snatch the package.

“I think that’s really low for someone to want to do that at this time of year,” Mary Johnson said.

Police are telling delivery services to be aware of any suspicious cars and call police if they think they are being trolled.

If you have to have your package dropped off, it is suggested that you make time to come home to pick it up.

If you recognize the people in the video, call Russelville Police.