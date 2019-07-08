Gravette community offer support to young girl after murder-suicide

GRAVETTE, Ark. — Gravette and surrounding towns are coming together to help the young girl whose family died in a murder-suicide Friday.

Andrew Epperson visited Sumer Barnes’ school and talked to a close friend who tells us she’s finding comfort in the outpouring of support.

“She came her junior year, my sophomore year…she was in my history class, and we kind of just hit it off, and we’ve been really close ever since.” said Adrienne Gray, Sumer Barnes’ best friend.

Adrienne Gray says Sumer Barnes was at work when the unthinkable happened.

Police say Sumer’s father killed her mother and two brothers before turning a 22-caliber handgun on himself.

People who knew Sumer are still shaken up by what happened.

“Bad things happen to good people…she’s one of the sweetest, possibly the sweetest people I know. She’s incredibly personable, kind, amazing…it broke my heart when I heard it.” Ethan Elliott, Sumer’s classmate said.

Now people all across the country are donating money to help Sumer pay for the funeral and to have some financial stability.