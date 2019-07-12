Gravette community comes together in tragedy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Gravette Community is still recovering from the July 5 tragedy.

Local stores held a fundraiser for the young girl whose family died in a murder suicide.

The owners of the Hiwasse Restaurant gave 100 percent of their earnings to the Barnes family July 11. All local donations are what made the event possible.

Julie Holloway the owner of Hiwasee Restaurant said “We are so blessed in this community, the out pour of help tonight with our employees, individuals coming tonight to volunteer their time, all of the vendors and local businesses that have donated to this cause..it just goes to show a small town is a great place to be from”

For the next few weeks a pie auction and raffle is planned. Lifeway Christian in Gravette is also accepting gift cards for the surviving girl which can be sent to their office.