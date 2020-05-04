Governor Hutchinson lifts restrictions on several broad categories

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Lots of announcements today as the Governor lifting restrictions on several broad categories that will likely be the measuring stick of things going forward.

First, worship centers are still being encouraged to provide online means of holding service, but they can have physical service.

They’re encouraging six-foot distancing beyond family groups, masks to be worn by anyone over the age of 10, speakers and singers can take theirs off while performing or speaking, but a 12-foot distance is encouraged between the first row of people and anyone addressing the crowd, they discourage multiple touching of items such as collection plates and microphones, no classes for children and youth and other basic sanitizing measures we’ve seen with others entities.

Outdoor venues include race tracks, fairgrounds, sports venues, amusement centers, and stadiums. Many of those same guidelines with worship centers apply here also. If there are speakers or musical acts the 12-foot distancing applies here as well, audiences should be 50 people or less and every other row should be unoccupied, hand sanitizing stations should be at all entrances and exits, and refreshments can be served but no self-service of any kid.

Both of those categories go into effect immediately. As for indoor venues, those will go into effect on May 18 and include arenas, museums, lecture halls, movie theatres, bowling alleys, auditoriums.

The exact same provisions as with outdoor venues but in this case indoors. Dr. Smith says it does include the likes of trampoline parks and arcades, but those facilities must be able to apply social distancing and sanitizing protocols in order to be in operation and also acknowledges that there may be some businesses that may not be ready to operate under these guidelines.

Officials emphasize this is the first phase and people must be diligent. They will be looking at numbers going forward on what to potentially lift in phase two but there’s more specificity on what they will look at going forward.

“The most sensitive indicator we will have is an outbreak associated with one of these events or venues that we lift the restrictions on. For example, if we had a cluster of infections in regards to a restaurant or to a beauty salon or to one of these larger outdoor venues, that will be our earliest, sensitive indicators, then we can identify which of those restrictions needs to be tightened up and we can have great plans but if they’re not implemented properly then they may not work the way they were intended,” said Dr. Nate Smith from the Arkansas Department of Health.

Dr. Smith also said they will be looking at new cases and the positivity rate as major factors in potentially moving on to further phases of re-opening. Also, the declaration of emergency in the state was set to expire on May 11, but the Governor indicated that it will be extended. There is no word yet on how much it will be.