Governor Hutchinson announces executive clemency for 11

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his intent to grant 11 pardons and 2 firearm rights only. An additional 41 clemency requests were denied and zero had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.

The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people:

Farron Downes (Springdale): Accomplice to Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR 98-130B).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1998 – Conway County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Robert D. Franks (Quitman): Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (Felony)(CR 90-278A).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1990 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Peggy L. Frazier (West Fork): Illegal Delivery of Meth, 2 counts (Y Felony) (CR 94-945).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1994 – Washington County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Terry Freeman (Pottsville): Robbery (B Felony) (CR-91-87).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1992 – Pope County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further Arkansas criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Jason M. Helms (Hope): Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) (CR 99-17-1) and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Revocation) (C Felony)(CR 99-17-1).

This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1999 and 2002 – Hempstead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Larry McIntosh (Harrisburg): Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine (C Felony) (CR 99-710).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2000 – Craighead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Mario Poole Sr. (Covington, WA): Battery 3rd degree (U Misdemeanor) (LRCR-00-4270).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2001 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Arthur Reckhart (Wilburn): Burglary (B Felony) and Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR 91-101) and Overdraft (C Felony) (CR 93-61).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1993 – Independence County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

John P. Simpson (Silverton, OR): Robbery (B Felony); Theft of Property (A Misdemeanor); Commercial Burglary (C Felony) (CR 00-271-3); and Robbery (B Felony) (CR 2000-2223).

This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (2000 – Saline County; 2000 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Brentt Tumey (Rogers): Theft by Receiving (C Felony) (CR 95-166-A); Possession LSD with Intent (B Felony); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR 96-75B); Conspiracy to Possess Cocaine with Intent to Deliver (A Felony); Possession of Marijuana (A Misdemeanor); and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR 98-352B).

This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1995, 1996, and 1998 – Sebastian County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to applicant’s request.

Jeffery P. Vandament (Conway): Possession of Methamphetamine (C Felony); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony); Possession of Marijuana (A Misdemeanor) (CR-2000-1375); Possession of a Controlled Substance, with intent to deliver, SCH. 1/11 <28g, to wit: Methamphetamine (Y Felony); Failure to Keep Record-Drug Free Zone (D Felony); Fraud-Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR 2002-755); Possession of Methamphetamine (Revocation) (C Felony); and Fraud-Drug Paraphernalia (Revocation) (C Felony) (CR 2000-1375);

This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (2001 and 2002 – Faulkner County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant the restoration of firearms right only to the following people:

Jeffery Carter (Jonesboro): Robbery (B Felony) (CR 2003-1107).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2003 – Craighead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Sheriff of Craighead County has signed the Recommendation of the Chief Law Enforcement Officer as required by law. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Carrie Smith (Springdale): DWI 4th Offense (U Felony) (CR-1997-120); Driving While Intoxicated-Fourth Offense (U Felony) (CR-2000-1210); and DWI 4th Offense (Revocation) (U Felony) (CR-1997-120).

This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1997 and 2000 – Washington County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Sheriff of Washington County has signed the Recommendation of the Chief Law Enforcement Officer as required by law. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

