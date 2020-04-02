Governor Hutchinson addressing questions regarding ‘Shelter in Place’ order

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor legislation banning most abortions 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy, a prohibition that could be the strictest in the country. The House on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, gave final approval by an 86-1 vote to the bill, which Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he supports. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We have been asked about a Shelter in Place and Governor Asa Hutchinson has been as well and he addressed that concept right off the bat today in his daily update.

Governor Hutchinson saying what Arkansas is doing is working and he says we are still way under projections and that the targeted response of closing things like tattoo studios, hair salons, indoor recreational venues, allowing for as many state employees to work from home as possible are working and even alluded that some of the targeted response is more effective than a shelter in place.

“And so the strategy of a targeted response to this emergency virus situation in Arkansas is proven to be successful in bending the curve, lowering the Apex of the curve, and reducing the number of cases and hospitalizations in Arkansas,” said Hutchinson.

“There’s certain amount of political pressure to do what everyone else is doing, but in no state is everyone staying at home,” said Nate Smith.

The Governor mentioned California where they have a more stringent shelter in place order and said millions still go to work and there is still confusion on what falls into that essential status, he also mentioned that over 100,000 Arkansans could be out of work if he implemented similar orders from other states.