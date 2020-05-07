Governor Hutchinson addressing city of Texarkana on COVID-19 crisis

TEXARKANA, Ark. — The Governor taking his show on the road today as he visited Miller County. More specifically the City of Texarkana to visit with local officials on addressing the COVID crisis.

Governor Hutchinson saying that the area has handled the virus itself as well as it could especially with Shreveport just 72 miles away and sharing a border with Texas.

The Governor said the state had its highest testing day in the past 24 hours at over 2,100 tests and that will be the goal in order to get the 60,000 tests done by the end of May.

Union County itself not seeing a lot of cases but the slight uptick is what had health officials concerned with the area, but say there’s no reason for alarm but they will focus more testing in the southwestern part of the state.

Texarkana Mayor Allen Brown Encouraging the rest of the state to follow guidance and Arkansas will get out of this crisis sooner rather than later.

“I’m hoping that in the Governor’s goal and Dr. Smith’s goal that we’ll not have a resurgence in this 14 days and that we can move to Phase 2 very quickly and so my message across the state is to still continue to follow these directives to the best of your ability and sure enough we’ll get where we need to be,” said Texarkana Mayor Allen Brown.

The Governor announcing that they will be offering guidance on casinos in the state and they will be re-opening on May 18. The only other detail given was they will be operating at one-third capacity.

Doctor Nate Smith also said he spoke with CDC director Robert Redfield and said that he was pleased with Arkansas’ case numbers and the fact that the state never went into a shutdown mode.