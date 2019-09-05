Governor Asa Hutchinson proclaims September ‘Arkansas Prostate Cancer Awareness Month’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (September 5, 2019) – The Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation in partnership with Arkansas Urology, hosted a news conference this morning at the Arkansas State Capitol to kick off September as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Speaking on behalf of the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation was Chris Collier, executive director of the foundation. Dr. Gail Reede Jones, a physician at Arkansas Urology, spoke on the importance of early detection of prostate cancer and preventative screening.

“Each year, approximately 2,000 Arkansans learn they have prostate cancer, and more than 300 will die from the disease. Screening and early detection of prostate cancer can greatly increase a man’s chance of survival,” said Dr. Jones.

A representative from Governor Asa Hutchinson’s office read the proclamation, which declared September as Arkansas Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

The news conference kicks off a month of free screenings and awareness events across the state. This includes free men’s health screenings hosted by Arkansas Urology in September at its Little Rock and North Little Rock clinic locations. Also, in attendance at the news conference were prostate cancer survivors and prostate cancer awareness advocates.

The news conference also served as the kick-off for the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation’s Blue Ribbon Campaign, an awareness initiative providing blue ribbon decals to participating schools across the state.

For more about prostate screening events, visit Arkansasurology.com