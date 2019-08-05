Governor Asa Hutchinson announces intent to grant executive clemency

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his intent to grant 15 pardons and 1 commutation. An additional 42 clemency requests were denied and 4 had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.

The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people:

Stephanie Dunn Ashcraft (Bismarck): Possession of Cocaine (C Felony) (CR 2006-717).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2006 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Charles E. Brown (De Witt): Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR-90-132) and Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR-91-107); Theft of Property (C Felony), Criminal Mischief (C Felony), and Breaking or Entering (D Felony) (CR-93-137); Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR-93-50).

This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1992 and 1993 – Arkansas County; 1995 – Cleveland County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Felicia Brown (Camden): Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) (CR 95-1388).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1995 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Kimberly Brown (Tyronza): Hot Check Violation $200 or less (A Misdemeanor) (CR 2007-0220).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2008 – Craighead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Theodis Brown, Sr. (North Little Rock): Domestic Battering 3rd Degree (U Misdemeanor) (LRCR-97-81-46); Violation of Domestic Order of Protection (U Misdemeanor) (LRCR-98-304).

This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1997 and 1998 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Timothy R. Bryeans (Manila): Possession of Cocaine (C Felony) (CR-98-84).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1998 – Mississippi County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Carroll L. Cooper (Batesville): Burglary (B Felony) and Grand Larceny (Unclassified Felony) (CR-75-56A).

This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1975 – Independence County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Chuck B. Douglas (Arlington, TX): Breaking or Entering (Felony) (CR 79-149) and Theft of Firearm (Felony) (CR 79-150); Robbery (Felony) (CR 86-141); Attempted Robbery (Felony) (CR 86-142).

This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1979, 1986, and 1986 – Ouachita County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Blake Fowlkes (Vilonia): Possession of a Controlled Substance Schedule I/II to-wit: Meth (C Felony) and Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR 2006-88).

This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (2006 – Faulkner County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to applicant’s request.

Michael Hamby (Mabelvale): Aggravated Robbery (Y Felony) (CR 95-3455); Breaking And Entering (D Felony) and Theft Of Property (C Felony) (CR 95-1869).

This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1996 and 1996 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Robbie E. Harris (Fayetteville): Carnal Abuse 3rd Degree (D Felony) (CR 2000-55).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2001 – Perry County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Sheriff and Prosecuting Attorney have raised objections to applicant’s request.

Floyd Hatfield (Damascus): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent Use (C Felony) (CR 96-82).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1996 – Mississippi County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

John M. Hill (Conway): Theft of Property (C Felony) and Burglary (B Felony) (CR 92-123); Burglary (B Felony) and Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR 92-120).

This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1992 – Lonoke County; 1993 – Cleburne County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Tyrell L. King (Waldron): Breaking or Entering (D Felony) (CR 2002-88C).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2003 – Scott County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Matthew Williams (Bono): Forgery (C Felony) (CR 91-11); Burglary (B Felony) and Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR 92-76); Carrying a Weapon (A Misdemeanor) (CR 2000-0233).

This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1991 and 2001 – Craighead County; 1992 – Poinsett County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant a commutation of sentence to the following person:

Marvin L. Akins (ADC #077664): Aggravated Robbery (Y Felony) (1981-354).

The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Marvin L. Akins, who was convicted in Pulaski County in 1981 for the above offense, from a life sentence in the Arkansas Department of Correction to making him immediately parole eligible. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to applicant’s request.

