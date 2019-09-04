Governor Asa Hutchinson announces intent to grant executive clemency

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (News Release) – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his intent to grant 6 pardons, 1 firearm rights only and 4 commutations. An additional 45 clemency requests were denied and 5 had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.

The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people:

Kenneth W. Futrell, Jr. (Cherry Valley): Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR 93-39).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1993 – Cross County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Angela Clay McCord (Mountain View): Criminal Mischief (Misdemeanor) (BABCT-99-00100); Terroristic Threatening (Misdemeanor) (BAICT-03-06432); Possession of Methamphetamine (C Felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR 2003-247).

This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1999, 2004, and 2004 – Independence County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Gary L. Roberson (Slidell, LA): Theft by Receiving (C Felony) (CR 92-467).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1993 – Crittenden County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Douglas H. Timbs (Trumann): Receiving Stolen Property (Felony) (CR 2089).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1968 – Poinsett County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further Arkansas criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Joyce Tippy (Pine Bluff): Aggravated Robbery (Y Felony) and Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR 89-2502); Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR 94-3379).

This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1990 and 1995 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Sherman Wangler (Greenwood): Possession of Methamphetamine (C Felony) (CR-99-74); Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons (CR-2000-44-G); Possession of Methamphetamine (Reduced) (C Felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (G-CR-2003-39).

This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1999 – Crawford County; 2000 and 2003 – Sebastian County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to applicant’s request.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant the restoration of firearms right only to the following person:

David Williams, Jr. (Imboden): Delivery of Controlled Substance-Marijuana (C Felony) (CR-96-65).

This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1997 – Randolph County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Sheriff of Randolph County has signed the Recommendation of the Chief Law Enforcement Officer as required by law. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant a commutation of sentence to the following people:

Brian C. Neevil (Siloam Springs): Theft by Receiving (A Misdemeanor) (2000-103-1), Delivery of Controlled Substance Marijuana (C Felony) (2000-42-1), Delivery of Controlled Substance Meth (Y Felony) (2000-38-1), Delivery of Controlled Substance Marijuana (C Felony) (2000-40-1), Possession of Controlled Substance Meth (C Felony) (2000-39-1), Delivery of Controlled Substance Meth (Y Felony) (2000-41-1), and Delivery of Controlled Substance Meth (Y Felony) (2000-43-1) (Guilty Plea).

The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Brian C. Neevil, who was convicted in Izard County in 2000 for the above offenses, to time served. The Sheriff has raised objections to applicant’s request.

Larry Niblett (ADC #134108): Manufacturing Methamphetamine (Y Felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (2004-58) (Jury Trial).

The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Larry Niblett, who was convicted in Scott County in 2005 for the above offenses, from a total of 600 months to serve in the Arkansas Department of Correction to making him immediately parole eligible. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to applicant’s request.

Stacey L. Tubbs (ADC #113786): Manufacture, Delivery or Possession of a Controlled Substance (Habitual Offender) (Y Felony) (2005-432).

The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Stacey L. Tubbs, who was convicted in Union County in 2006 for the above offense, from a life sentence in the Arkansas Department of Correction to making him parole eligible on September 4, 2020 and remitting his $25,000 fine. The Circuit Judge and Prosecuting Attorney have raised objections to applicant’s request.

John H. Wright (ADC #113005): Possession w/Intent to Deliver Meth (Y Felony), Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms (Y Felony), Possession w/Intent to Deliver Marijuana (C Felony), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (1996-1-1A).

The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of John H. Wright, who was convicted in Grant County in 1996 for the above offenses, from a life sentence in the Arkansas Department of Correction to making him immediately parole eligible. The Prosecuting Attorney and Sheriff have raised objections to applicant’s request.

