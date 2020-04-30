Governor announcing gyms opening May 4th with guidelines

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gyms are back and will resume operation on Monday, May 4, but of course, not back to normal there will be some guidelines in which they will work.

Staff and patrons will be scanned upon entry to the facility and there are limitations to that if you have traveled to hot zones recently, have had any symptoms, or have a compromised immune system then you will not be allowed in.

Masks will be required for patrons but they can be removed while actually performing any exercise.

There will be further distancing in gyms since people exhale at a great volume while exercising. This will double from the normal six feet to 12 feet spacing.

No childcare services will be permissible at these facilities at this time, but officials understand the excitement and caution against letting down your guard despite these restrictions being lifted.

“They are super excited to get back in to have that sense of normalcy but we know that a large percent of the population isn’t going to be comfortable,” said Robert Gerke.

“Just because we’re lifting some restrictions, opportunities for us to start moving back to a more normal, we need everybody to still take this very seriously and not ‘well they are opening up some things so everything is back to normal”, said Governor Hutchinson.

Health officials also understand that 12-foot distancing may not work well for smaller gyms and workout studios but they encourage those facilities to be creative in their layouts and flow as these are the guidelines that are in place for the time being.