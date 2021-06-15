Gov. Hutchinson to discuss new ARHOME waiver application, cybersecurity in Arkansas Tuesday afternoon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Hutchinson will be providing his weekly briefing on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. to cover an array of topics.

Hutchinson will be speaking from the Department of Human Services on the same day that the U.S. has topped 600,000 deaths due to COVID-19. In the last week, the state has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Topics that will be discussed will include the new ARHOME waiver application and an announcement regarding cybersecurity for Arkansas.

