Gov. Hutchinson meets with county leaders in Hot Springs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Governor Hutchinson took time to talk to county leaders today in Hot Springs.

It was the annual association of Arkansas counties conference.

Governor Hutchinson addressed the crowd talking about some of his polices that impact rural Arkansas from broadband to substance abuse programs.

The historic flooding also was brought up with the governor’s creation of the Levee Task Force and now a new 911 Board.

“This is critically important to our counties and citizens to have the right kind of 911 support and response capability with all the most modern equipment in those systems because it saves lives.”

Governor Hutchinson also reminded the counties to apply for grants and community projects, that are available through the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

It’s a competitive program that can be accessed through the AEDC’s website.