Gov. Hutchinson: First COVID-19 doses are in Arkansas

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer have made it to Arkansas, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The governor tweeted the news at 9:18 a.m., saying doses were received just over an hour prior.

Hutchinson noted that the first doses would be directed to health care workers, adding that he expected more shipments to arrive throughout the day.

At 8:10am today the State of Arkansas received our first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine. I expect additional shipments to be received today, all for our health care workers. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) December 14, 2020

According to reports from KNWA, Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers has received its first shipment of doses.

KARK 4 News has reached out to University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hospital, Baptist Health Medical Center, CHI St. Vincent, Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Arkansas Children’s Hospital, but none of those facilities said they had yet received doses.

