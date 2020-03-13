Gov. Hutchinson, ADE announce teams advancing to All-State Coding Competition

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (News release) – Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Education announced today the 17 teams advancing to the Fourth Annual All-State Coding Competition in May.

Sixteen teams are winners of All-Region Coding Competitions that took place Feb. 28 around the state. Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts, the school that produced the first-place team at the 2019 state competition, will receive an automatic invitation to send a team to the 2020 state competition.

“Congratulations to the 17 teams that qualified for the Annual Governor’s All-State Coding Competition,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “This competition is an excellent showcase for our students’ creativity, and I look forward to seeing the bright and talented students on this year’s teams demonstrate impressive levels of innovation and skill in coding.”

The ADE Office of Computer Science used a rubric to score each team that participated in the regional events. The following teams have been selected to advance to the state competition.

ASMSA in Hot Springs – Karsen Beck, Dunagan Evans, and Trinity Robinson

Bentonville High School in Bentonville – Katherine Pearce, Mekhi Scullawl, and Caleb Jones

Bentonville West High School in Bentonville – Karina Batra and Ryder Johnson

Cabot High School in Cabot – Ethan Peck, Tyler Lacroix, and Addison Zheng

Central Junior High School in Springdale – Jackson Daniel, Audrey Shellhammer, and Connor Simmons

Clinton High School in Clinton – Titus Johnson, Alex Prosser, and Reynaldo Saavedra

Conway High School in Conway – Ethan Moss, Brian Russell, and Kevin Lewis

Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale – Lucas Kellar, James Cassady, and Benjamin Easterling

Fayetteville High School in Fayetteville – Gabriel Giarratana, Katherine Pummill, and Minsoo Song

Greenbrier High School in Greenbrier – Geoffrey Shoemaker, Hayden Herman, and Christian Watts

Greenwood High School in Greenwood – Shea Brown, Jackson Stewart, and William Hutchinson

Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville – Owen Bell, Julian Sanker, and Daniel Whitmire

Har-Ber High School in Springdale – Samuel Lonneman, Jesse Ford, and Melvin Vizueth

Horatio High School in Horatio – Jacob Brecheisen, Duncan Connor, and Hannah Norman

Jonesboro High School in Jonesboro – Matthew Sherman, Kyle Clayton, and Eric Seglem

Little Rock Central High School in Little Rock – Hetvi Shah, Alex Borengasser, and Anne Li

Rogers New Technology High School in Rogers – Volodymyr Miata, David Daniel, and Joshua Thomson

Each member of the first-place team at the state competition will receive a $2,000 award that will be deposited into a 529 College Savings Plan. Each member of the second-place team will receive a $1,000 award deposited into a 529 College Savings Plan, with each member of the third-place team receiving a $500 award deposited into a 529 College Savings Plan. In addition, the schools that register/sponsor the first, second, and third-place teams will receive $10,000, $6,000, and $4,000 (respectively) to support their computer science programs. The prizes and competition expenses are paid for with a Verizon grant to ARCodeKids.

ADE extends congratulations to the advancing team members, sponsors, and schools. In addition, all 16 hosting locations are to be commended for the work of their staff in making the regional events successful and fun for students.

Teams advancing to the state competition will receive an official invitation with more details by April 17, 2020.