Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives updates on transforming how state government works, possible ‘red flag law’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Gov. Asa Hutchinson gave new information Wednesday on several topics he’s working on.

First, his effort to transform the way the state’s government works.

His goal is to streamline state operations and cut costs.

He tells KARK the process is in the beginning stage and there’s still a long ways to go, but there were no real specifics given.

Gov. Hutchinson was also asked about red flag laws. They would take guns away from people believed to be dangers to themselves or others.

Arkansas doesn’t have a law like that.

It’s a topic of discussion for many lawmakers across the country right now, after the two mass shootings over the weekend.

“I don’t think we have arrived at the right balance yet, and I haven’t seen a law and I haven’t come up with the idea yet,” says Gov. Hutchinson. “As to how we can have an extreme protection order in place and have sufficient due process at the same time.”

The Governor says he is open to the idea if it is balanced on both sides.