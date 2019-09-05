Goodwill Industries of Arkansas launches expansion campaign

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)- Goodwill Industries® of Arkansas today launches a campaign to expand educational opportunities in our state.

Government figures show 315,000 Arkansans over age 25 do not have a high school diploma – that is enough people to fill Razorback Stadium more than four times. Without graduating, it’s difficult to earn a living and often creates a systemic problem passed down from generation to generation.

In 2017, Goodwill Industries of Arkansas opened The Excel Center® in Little Rock, providing a free, hands-on high school education to adults, along with free drop-in childcare, tutoring, life coaches and transportation assistance. The goal is to remove as many barriers to success as possible. Upon completion, students earn a nationally recognized diploma. It’s the only school of its kind in the state.

Located at 7400 Scott Hamilton Drive in Little Rock, The Excel Center operates on year-round, 8-week terms. When the current term began July 15, enrollment had risen to 102 students. With hundreds of thousands of Arkansans in need of a high school education, Goodwill Industries of Arkansas would like to expand The Excel Center in Little Rock and open campuses in other parts of the state, making a second chance at education more accessible.

The Excel Center in Little Rock costs $1.6 million to operate each year and is funded by the sale of donated items in Goodwill stores. In order to expand, however, more funding is required.

Tax-deductible donations can be made by clicking here. Donors can also go to GoodwillAR.org.

