GOOD NEWS MATTERS: Ronald McDonald Family Room serving even more

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Ronald McDonald House serves thousands of families every year across Arkansas, and now they’ll be serving even more.

Nine years ago Brianna Cunningham was pregnant with a baby boy. Her pregnancy was going well until she hit 22 weeks.

“With lots of prayer, we made it to 24 weeks. We spent the next four months in the NICU trying to grow this tiniest person we had ever see,” Brianna Cunningham, who had a baby in the NICU said.

Brianna was beyond thankful for the Ronald McDonald house during that time.

“To have a room that gets to be your home away from home,” Cunningham said.

Now so many families with babies in the NICU will have a place to go as well, as a Ronald McDonald family room is being built at UAMS.

“For the family to be able to be here with their children, it’s a huge benefit for them. It really cuts down on the stress,” Dr. Whit Hall, a Neonatologist for UAMS said.

The two thousand square foot addition will have up to four rooms for families to stay – and an area for all families with a kitchen and living room – plus a place to do laundry and take a shower. Something needed for the many people who spend so much time waiting and watching their baby grow

“Babies get discharged from the hospital faster if the parents are able to be involved in their care,” Dr. Hall said.

It’s a game-changer for UAMS. “This is so much more than I hoped and dreamed to happen and to see it come to fruition is beyond words for me,” Cunningham said.

The Ronald McDonald Family Room at UAMS is set to open in December of this year.