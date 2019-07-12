Good News Matters: Big business of attracting visitors to downtown Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The ATA World Expo has brought thousands of people to Little Rock this week and millions of dollars to the local economy.

This has been one of the several big things that has been happening downtown, including a big announcement that concerts are returning to the First Security Amphitheater.

The past couple of months have been busy in Downtown Little Rock such as, Miss Arkansas, Miss High School America and Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Witnesses conference brought 10,000 visitors in and an additional 10,000 people just this week to the ATA world expo.

Libby Lloyd of the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau said “that’s millions of dollars poured into our local economy”.

A more unique conference will take place next week.

“Next week, we have the International Cake Exploration Society – that is going to be a huge group and just think of people who decorates cakes – that’s big business” says Lloyd.

Just to put into perspective, that conference was boooked in 2013, seven years ago.

Lloyd says that “it’s a true testament to why they want to come to Little Rock – they love the friendly people in Little Rock, they are always pleasantly surprised when they come here”

It has also been announced that concerts are returing to the First Security Ampitheater, and the first act announced is Clint Black.

“That is just the first announcement of many to come so stay tuned for that”, “i think you’re going to see a wide variety of genres come to the stage” says Lloyd.