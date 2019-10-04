“Go Pink” day, launching Breast Cancer Awareness month

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It has become more than a color, more than a cause, it’s more of a signal to fight and it’s fueling the fight forward.

The color pink is a symbol of strength in the fight to find a cure for breast cancer.

Today is “Go Pink” day, which launches breast cancer awareness month across Arkansas.

Unveiled today across the Broadway bridge, pink banners honoring woman who have fought, are fighting and those who have beat breast cancer.

“We are here for the survivors we are here in memory for those who are not with us and we will continue to be here until we find that cure.”

The banners are also a reminder that we can all take a step towards a cure by getting involved or taking part in the More than Pink Walk, October 26.