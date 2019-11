LITTLE ROCK, Ar. — On one exciting Saturday night, at the Benton Event Center, the Annual Glitz and Garland took place.

Paula Welch, of Benton, took home a brand new truck. It was given by Everett Buick GMC.

Paula had the winning keys.

The three-night shopping event always wraps up with the big car giveaway.

You start off by selling tickets and then 10 people were given keys.

Paula’s keys were the ones who started up the whip.

Congratulations to Paula Welch.